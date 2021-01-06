Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Up 7.1%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.49. 259,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 184,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several research firms recently commented on HNGR. BidaskClub downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hanger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hanger by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 294,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

