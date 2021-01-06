Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.25

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 38756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

