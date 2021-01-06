Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.66 ($178.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €136.85 and a 200-day moving average of €140.69.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.