Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.98 ($68.21).

ETR:HLAG opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.22.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

