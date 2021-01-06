Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.65

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHV opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.49 ($1.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) alerts:

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.