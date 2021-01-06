Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.49

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.49 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 14770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s payout ratio is -36.59%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

