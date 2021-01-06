Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) were up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.