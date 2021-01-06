Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) (ASX:HT8) Insider Acquires A$49,500.00 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) (ASX:HT8) insider Alan Sparks purchased 300,000 shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.