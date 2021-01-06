Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harsco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

