HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $15.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

