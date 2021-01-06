HC Wainwright Cuts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $15.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

