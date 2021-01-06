Head to Head Analysis: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57%

Risk and Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.84 N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.65 $1.80 million $1.17 8.15

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Summary

City Office REIT beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

