Head to Head Contrast: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) vs. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

This table compares Lithia Motors and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $12.67 billion 0.65 $271.50 million $11.76 26.31 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithia Motors and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 5 6 0 2.55 Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $297.91, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 50.01%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.82% 23.52% 6.02% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.