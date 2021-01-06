Head-To-Head Contrast: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) versus Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Summer Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summer Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.21 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.15 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.