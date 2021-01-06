Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Gap Up to $358.00

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $358.00, but opened at $372.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $384.00, with a volume of 85,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.44. The stock has a market cap of £324.14 million and a PE ratio of -31.96.

In other Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) news, insider Philip Lawrence bought 11,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £29,861.28 ($39,013.95).

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

