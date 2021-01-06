HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $76.32. Approximately 1,374,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 918,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 105.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 370,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

