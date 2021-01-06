HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading Up 5.6%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 307,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 224,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HealthStream by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.