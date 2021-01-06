HeartBout Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,768.90 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $78,768.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

