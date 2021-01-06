Hedget 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $374,026.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $374,026.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.