HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Main First Bank raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 20,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

