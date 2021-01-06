Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $16.98. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2,679 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.