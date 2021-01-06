Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,294.48

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,294.48 ($16.91) and last traded at GBX 1,234.56 ($16.13), with a volume of 25439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

The company has a market cap of £94.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,232.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 915.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Davina Curling bought 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

