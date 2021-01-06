Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.66. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.