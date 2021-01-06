Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

HRTG stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 2,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,173. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

