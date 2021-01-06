Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:HESM opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $9,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.