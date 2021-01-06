Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HBRN stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. Hibernia REIT Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

