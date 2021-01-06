High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,218. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at $296,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,879 shares of company stock worth $439,232 over the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

