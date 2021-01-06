Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 937,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 536,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

