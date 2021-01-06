Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $204.00, but opened at $197.50. Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at $202.02, with a volume of 126,974 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £324.45 million and a P/E ratio of 226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.81.

About Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.