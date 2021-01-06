Hologic’s (HOLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Hologic by 14.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 9,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

