Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.13

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 12550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 561.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

