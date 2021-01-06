Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOOK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of HOOK opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

