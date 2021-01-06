Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRZN. National Securities started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

