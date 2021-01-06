Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $8.40. Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 8,303,967 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.75. The stock has a market cap of £115.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.13.

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

