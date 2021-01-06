Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.