HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €77.10 ($90.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

