Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.86. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,583 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $137,000.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

