Howmet Aerospace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,258 call options.

HWM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 19,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,952. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

