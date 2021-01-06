HSBC Lowers LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) to Hold

LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LPKFF opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.