HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops One Day Volume of $21,986.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $21,986.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.