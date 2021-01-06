Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNP. BidaskClub raised Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

