HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $345.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.82.

NYSE HUBS opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.46 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -211.07 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,039 shares of company stock worth $29,546,058 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

