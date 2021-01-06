Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

12/30/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

12/23/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/1/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

