Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.87 ($32.78).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €26.83 ($31.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.