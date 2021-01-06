Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.4–2.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.37. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.50-18.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.86.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $413.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.