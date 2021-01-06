Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $70.00. Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.65. The company has a market cap of £21.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

