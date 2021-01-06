Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

HUN stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 2,986,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

