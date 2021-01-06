Hush Reaches One Day Volume of $141,145.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $419,949.45 and approximately $141,145.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

