HyperDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,262.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $18,262.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00215068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00486620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00240543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016227 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

