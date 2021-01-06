i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. 12,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

